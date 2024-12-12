NHL Rumors: What Comes Next for Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, and Ottawa Senators

Senators, Red Wings, and Sabres Will Look To Make Moves

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick and was asked about what the Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, and Detroit Red Wings will be doing knowing they continue to be in the same situation as the previous season.

Gord Stellick: “So we talked about Nashville losing to Ottawa. So it seems like our weekly or bi-weekly question, Ottawa couldn’t beat the Islanders. So here we are with the haves and have-nots again in the Atlantic. I don’t know if you are one of Ottawa, Buffalo, and Detroit, where your picks at the start of the year with having the best chance, but what’s your settlement here at about the 1/3 pole right now?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, I mean all three of those. I mean disappointment across the board for all three of how those teams have performed to this you know, to this point. Buffalo expected more. Detroit expected more. Ottawa expected more. They all expected to be in wildcard contention, and hasn’t been the case. Hasn’t been close overall, with how they’ve done.

And these are three teams that are looking around too, and they’re looking to see how they can kind of rejig their roster a little bit, give a bit of a jolt to them moving forward. But the longer things go, the more, the more focus has to be put on the off-season and next season in terms of how they’re going to, you know, make some changes to those rosters.

These are three situations where, similar to Nashville, don’t have too many big pieces on expiring deals that fit the rental market. So you’re going to want to look at making the, the old-fashioned hockey trade and swapping out talent for talent. That certainly sounds like something that both Ottawa and Detroit are looking at. Buffalo has been exploring that as well.

Kevyn Adams last week, saying, Look, I’d love to be able to make some moves, but it’s difficult right now, and no one is going to be throwing any of these teams a lifeline. So I think you take it on the chin. You recognize how the season is going to continue to go, and you have to focus now on how to improve your club going into next season, as opposed to perhaps trying to make a run in the second half of the season for a playoff spot.

That certainly disappointing across the board, but reality at some point is going to face them, and they’re going to have to start rejigging and repulsing on next season, as opposed to now.”

