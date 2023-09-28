NHL Rumors: What Could Happen With Tyler Myers and What Happened With the San Jose Sharks

Sekeres and Price: Frank Seravalli on the Sekeres and Price show on what could happen with Tyler Myers and what happened with the San Jose Sharks

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Matt Sekeres: “Tyler Myers has his bonus. They have said we’re not interested in trading Tyler Myers. Although there has certainly been a lot of buzz around his name since this management group took over.

What’s your sense on the Tyler Myers file and where that goes if anywhere?”

NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Seravalli: “Yeah, I think a lot of people had September 15th circled on their calendar as if somehow magically that was gonna be a day he was on his way out. It has been a fascinating dynamic just because and I think his agent J.P. Barry had said something similar to this, that the day that, the moment that contract was signed and it was like, that they kind of wanted to move off of that. And I know there was the regime change in the middle of it but I don’t think he’s going anywhere anytime soon.

I think they’re really conscientious of trying to make sure this team is as competitive as possible. You see even a margin trade like the (Casey) DeSmith one. They’re trying to improve in every area possible. So they want to be competitive and having Tyler Myers part of your top six, I think certainly beats the alternative right now from a cap perspective.”

Sekeres: “What went on with San Jose this summer and Myers?”

Seravalli: “Yeah, so, they spoke a number of times and had something on the table. I believe it was straight-up Tyler Myers for Kevin Labanc. It was a, you know, you take a contract I’m not happy with for a contract we’re not happy with.

And the upside for the Canucks was that they’d save a little bit on the cap and the upside for the Sharks was they’d potentially save a little cash.

NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks – Barabanov, Duclair, Couture and Hertl

Sekeres: “And have a right-shot defenseman to peddle at the deadline.”

Seravalli: “And that was part of it too. The Canucks are like wait a second, we could just have that for ourselves if we don’t have the season we want.