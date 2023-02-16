NHL Rumors: What could you get for Vitali Kravtsov? Ivan Barbashev a popular St. Louis Blue

What could the NY Rangers get for Vitali Kravtsov?

Kevin Weekes: Could the New York Rangers get a third-round pick or a prospect for forward Vitali Kravtsov?

Vince Z. Mercogliano: The Rangers could look for another young forward that could use a change of scenery. Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander could be someone to keep an eye on. Hoglander may be of more value to the Rangers than a third-round pick.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Don’t know if the Canucks would want to do that type of deal. Just the idea of another ‘developing forward with upside’ as opposed to a draft pick.

The Rangers could also wait until the offseason to move him.

Blues forward Ivan Barbashev is getting trade interest

Kevin Weekes: St. Louis Blues pending UFA forward Ivan Barbashev is getting interest. The Blues might be able to get a first-round pick or a second-round pick and a prospect for him.

He carries an affordable $2.6 million cap hit, and if the Blues retain some salary, they could get an even better return.

Andy Strickland: Believe the Blues would be interested in re-signing Barbashev. It appears that he’s wanting to play in the playoffs and doesn’t appear to have an interest in signing a contract extension with the Blues before the trade deadline.

Andy Strickland: Barbashev has probably generated the most interest of any Blues player. The Bruins are among the teams interested.

Steve Conroy: Ivan Barbashev is the kind of player the Boston Bruins could use. doesn’t like him for a first-round or a second-round and a prospect though. The Bruins don’t have a second pick this year.

Blues forward Noel Acciari would be nice for the Bruins. Arizona Coyotes Nick Bjugstad would be a nice addition.