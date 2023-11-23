NHL Rumors: What executives think William Nylander’s next contract could look like?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun when asked want William Nylander’s next contract could look like.

Glen Schiiler: “William Nylander was the star of the NHL’s Global Series in Stockholm. For more on Nylander, here’s our NHL insider Pierre LeBrun. So, Pierre, we can assume that Nylander’s price keeps going up and you wrote a piece for The Athletic asking NHL executives what they think Nylander’s next contract could be. So what type of responses did you get?

LeBrun: “So Glen, that’s right because that was curious what other front office’s think of a) William Nylander now, I mean, he’s been on the tear now for a year and a half really. He’s taken his game to another level. And yeah, you say that his price keeps going up, Glen, but the salary cap still exists in the NHL, right?

So, so that’s the, that’s why I reached out to the teams. And one of the things I found interesting in their responses, was quite a variance in what they would pay William Nylander, and what they believe is a fair contract because that’s the question I asked him.

I asked a dozen executives. Some of them were in the low end of $9 to $9.5 million a year on an eight-year deal. That’s what they believe they would sign Nylander to or believe that it’s fair. But there were a bunch of other guys up at 11 and 11 and a half. One, one executive at $12.5 million a year on a max term deal.

So that’s a lot of difference from one end to the other, and I think it underlines, you know, the challenge ahead here and getting this deal done. Not just for the leafs front office perspective, everyone’s sort of putting the heat and the pressure on Brad Treliving and Brandon Prindham and the Leafs front office, but it also puts a lot of pressure on William Nylander and his agent Louis Gross, to yeah, maximize where they are, but if they truly want to be a Maple Leaf, then to find a price that they understand works within, you know, the orbit of the Leafs salary cap situation. With the Matthews extension kicking in next year, Mitch Marner needing an extension for the ’25-’26 season.

So the long of it, short is that there was not consensus on what a William Nylander contract should look like. It depends on who you ask.”