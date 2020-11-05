NHL Rumors: What Ryan Pulock’s Deal With The New York Islanders Means For Mathew Barzal

What Ryan Pulock‘s new deal means for Mathew Barzal

Matt Larkin of The Hockey News: It might take at least $8 million per season on long-term deal to lock up Mathew Barzal. Pre-Covid it might have been closer to $10 million.

Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello moved out defenseman Devon Toews and re-signed Ryan Pulock yesterday to a $5 million per season deal for two years. $5 million for Pulock is a good deal for the Islanders, but he’s going to cost them more when that deal is up.

The Islanders are left with about $3.9 million in salary cap space, so they’ll need to find a way to move some salary out to fit in Barzal. The Islanders do have a buyout window coming up.

Buying out forward Andrew Ladd or Johnny Boychuk won’t give them much cap relief. Buying out Jordan Eberle‘s contract would create a good chunk of space, but wouldn’t make much sense to do that.

Will Lamoriello be able to LTIR Ladd? Ladd did play during the playoffs?

NHL Network: Arthur Staple on what Ryan Pulock’s new deal with the New York Islanders means for RFA Mathew Barzal.

