NHL Rumors: What Should the Toronto Maple Leafs do Next?

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen likely won’t be back next season.

Forward Zach Hyman is a pending UFA and could be back. Defenseman Morgan Rielly is a year away from being a UFA and should be back.

Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas may have to wonder if committing $40 million to four players – Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitch Marner and William Nylander – spreads things too thin when trying to fill out their roster.

Trading Matthews obviously isn’t going to happen. Tavares has a no-movement clause, so that likely keeps him in Toronto.

Nylander is on a good deal at a $6.96 million salary cap hit and was their best player against the Montreal Canadiens.

Marner and his $10.9 million cap hit was fourth in regular-season scoring but hasn’t had playoff success.

Both Nylander and Marner would bring back a big return but would be really hard to replace.

Would the Leafs be better off splitting Marner’s cap space on two or three players?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: A few thoughts from NHL executives on what the Toronto Maple Leafs should do next.

One NHL team executive said that if the Toronto Maple Leafs traded forward Mitch Marner, they’ll be looking to find a player like him for the next 20 years. If they move Marner, they better get Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones. The same executive adds that their goaltending is the No. 1 thing. They’ll need to find some to roll in tandem with Jack Campbell and ride the hot goalie.

Another executive said that they should trade one of their four big forwards for defense/goaltending. Going all offense hasn’t worked for them.

A third executive thinks they need to re-think their team-building strategy their top-heavy, high-octane offensive players haven’t worked. They then have to fit in a bunch of interchangeable parts which doesn’t really translate to deep playoff runs. They need to create more cap space to spend on better players throughout their lineup. The Leafs also need to stop trading draft picks.

Another executive with three needs.

“1. Probably need to address the goaltending situation (which is a huge challenge).

2. Fourth line could use some energy/role playoff players.

3. Fifth/sixth defensemen tougher to play against.”