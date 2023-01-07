NHL Rumors: What should the Vancouver Canucks do with J.T. Miller?

Sekeres and Price: Matt Sekeres and Blake on if the Vancouver Canucks should keep J.T. Miller, trade him or waive him.

Sekeres: “What to do with J.T. Miller. Blake, where you at?

Price: “Only the Canucks know truly if they think they can Bo Horvat. If they don’t think they can sign Bo Horvat between now and the trade deadline, you do nothing with J.T. Miller.

You just hope for brighter days, that he either rehabilitates himself as a player for you at that contract, or that he’s tradeable more somewhere down the road.

If you think you can re-sign Bo Horvat, and can use that money, then you do everything you can. You reduce your price as much as possible, and you get creative in terms of what you take back.

Sekeres: “I think if you can trade him you do at this point, even if it isn’t for the return you would have got last year, or a return that much of your fan base will feel is palatable.

The reason I say that is because we’re talking about a very gifted offensive player but somebody that came into the season saying, ‘I’m going to be better defensively, that’s the part of the game I’m going to work at,’ has been dreadful on that score. And hasn’t been self-aware about it either. I mean, he’s absolutely kidding himself and that’s creating a toxic relationship with this market.

I’m not yet at the point of putting him on waivers, but the fact of the matter is, is that for me his seven years by $8 million can be better deployed elsewhere. Whether that’s Bo Horvat. You’ve got Elias Pettersson coming up here as well. That is essentially the return, or at least the way I’d be framing the return if you can make a deal here on Miller.