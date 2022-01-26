NHL Rumors: What the Vancouver Canucks might be able to get for J.T. Miller

Sportsnet 650: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet 650 on what the Vancouver Canucks could get for forward J.T. Miller if they decided to trade him.

** NHLrumors.com transcription

“It’s hard to say. I think it could be a little bit more than what you said, a first and a highly touted prospect.

I think when you look at some of the first-round picks that have been given up. Just think back to Nick Foligno last year was what, a first and two fourths, that the Toronto Maple Leafs paid. Like Nick Foligno was an expiring contract. You look back at Blake Coleman or Barclay Goodrow. The sort of missing pieces. The first-round picks that were given up.

I think J.T. Miller is sort of in that middle ground between Eichel and those deals, in which the Vancouver Canucks have something pretty exciting on their hands.

And by the way, since I did kind of kicked the hornets’ nest previously when talking about the Rangers and J.T. Miller, they’re certainly aren’t the only team that I think has expressed some significant interest in J.T. Miller.

The other three teams that I’ve heard that have been on his list include the Boston Bruins, the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames.

So, I wondered does something like an intradivisional deal, is that possible in Calgary. Should we continue the pipeline from Vancouver to Calgary that’s already started? I say some of that tongue and cheek, but point being, there’s lots of teams that are interested in J.T, Miller and not just one and the New York Rangers.”

Adam Herman: “The prospect of NYR acquiring JT Miller is less appealing now that Vancouver has a front office full of people who know what they’re doing.

It’s still kind of appealing, though. Not a rental and he does a lot of the things NYR sorely lack right now.”

Shawn Simpson: “Sens need a JT Miller type deal when he was sent from TB to Vancouver, but of course not giving up this year’s first. Find a legit top 6 with some good term and reasonable dollars.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks have received many calls about J.T. Miller over the past few years, so they know what the market is for him.