NHL Rumors: What Type of Moves Should the Calgary Flames be Looking t?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on The Fan Hockey Show on Calgary Flames and what type of moves they should be looking to make.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Mike Futa: “Hey Friedge, when you look at the Calgary and again, I agree, like I had them as a team that was, you know, rebuilding and,

Friedman: “I think we all did. I think we all did.”

Futa: “and, and then they had the great, you know, they, they actually had a great start to their preseason. And I’m thinking it’s just preseason, and then they lost a couple to end, and then they just started right where they left off. And they seem to really believe in themselves and their work ethic, and they seem, their coach is doing a wonderful job.

When you look at a roster like this, I see they’ve stockpiled some draft picks as well, because it’s been a long time since a player has been called up and been impactful the way some of these guys have with the patience they’ve shown in Calgary. And it looks awesome.

But when you look at a team like that, do you think there’s any, and I’m not talking about a rental player because I think that would kind of get away from their plan, but looking they kind of bulked picks. Like they’ve got two first-rounders for the next two years, two seconds this year as well, and $18 million, almost $19 million in cap space.

Do you think there’s any possibility that, do you reward your team if there’s a non-rental player out there that might add to your, your group to improve upon this year.

Friedman: “I think Mike, yes. Like, I think if there was a guy who was younger, like, maybe not like 18, but like, you know the 23 range and you knew, that 22, 23 range and you knew could, you know, be with your team for a while. Was under team control, I think they would absolutely consider.

Like I don’t think, like I think the one, the one, the hardest thing is for me, is that like Calgary has proved to me that you can win games in this league out working other teams. Like you control your effort more than anything else. But over 82 games, talent generally takes over, and experience eventually takes over.

Like, I think the question they all have there while they’re enjoying this is, how long is this going to last? And maybe they’re going to prove us all wrong, and it lasts for 82 games. But like, I think even may know that it would be a challenge to have the staying power.

They’re not going to be stupid. They’re not going to, as you said, like, the big three for a rental to me is because they think that, you know, they want to keep that player. But if there, if there’s a young player out there that’s got some term or some team control. Yeah, particularly, as we’ve talked about this year, a right shot center they really don’t have that.