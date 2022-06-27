NHL Rumors: What Will the Winnipeg Jets do with Wheeler, Dubois and Scheifele?

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: The Winnipeg Jets would like to hire their next head coach by early July, with draft and free agency coming up quickly.

There is a legit chance the captain Blake Wheeler is playing for a different team next season. Frank Seravalli has Wheeler at No. 3 on his trade board and Elliotte Friedman reported that a change of scenery could benifit Wheeler.

The 36-year old has two years left at $8.25 million. Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff may need to get creative. Would they retain up to 50 per cent, or look to get a third team involved.

Would Wheeler consider a trade to the Arizona Coyotes and reuniting with Andrew Ladd?

The Jets still have control of forward Pierre-Luc Dubois for another two years. Friedman has reported that at this time Dubois is thinking about unrestricted free agency in 2024 and not a long-term contract. The Jets will try to convince him to stay and wouldn’t be a rush to trade him.

If the Jets were to look at trading Dubois, it would have to make sense in the short and long-term.

There will be some change coming to the Jets this offseason.

Murat Ates of The Athletic: Speculation will surround the Winnipeg Jets, Blake Wheeler and Pierre-Luc Dubois this offseason. There is no guarantee though that one gets traded though.

Dubois is two years from being a UFA. If he went to arbitration and took a one year deal, the Jets may be forced to move so they don’t lose him for nothing in free agency after the 2023-24 season.

Get the sense that Wheeler may be more open to a trade than at any other point in his career.

Mark Scheifele’s name has also come up in the rumor mill.

Believe that Dubois really does want to test free agency and believe he’d like to play for the Montreal Canadiens. The Jets need to do what is best for them not worry about Dubois wanting to be a UFA or the Canadiens.

Unless the Jets get blown away by Dubois trade offer, they don’t have to move him this offseason.

The Canadiens signing Dubois to an offer sheet would likely get matched by the Jets. Josh Anderson and the 26th pick isn’t going to be enough. Nick Suzuki might interest the Jets.

The Jets may need to retain salary to move Wheeler, and they may not be interested in include picks or prospects as a sweetener.

There was a rumor of Wheeler to the Panthers for Patric Hornqvist ($5.3 million for one more year). The Panthers have cap concerns though.