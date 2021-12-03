NHL Rumors: Who Could Be Interested In Boston Bruins Jake DeBrusk?

Who could be interested in DeBrusk

Nick Kypreos: Teams that are interested in Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk include the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, and St. Louis Blues.

TSN: Darren Dreger said the New Jersey Devils could take a look at DeBrusk but he may not be fit.

“I expect Fitzgerald will check in with Don Sweeney in Boston about Jake DeBrusk. But again, that contract given the qualifying offer may not be the right fit for the Devils, but that player is definitely a player of interest.”

Ty Anderson of 985 The Sports Hub: There are at least eight teams interested in Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk. Bruins GM Don Sweeney was asked if they are looking for futures or immediate help in a DeBrusk trade.

“I just sit back and evaluate and have my conversations with every team and try and make what’s the best trade for the Boston Bruins. It very well could be on either side of that ledger or a combination. That’s our sole purpose in this: To make sure we do what we think is right for our club. We’re a competitive club and obviously we’d like to continue to do that and how we make that decision is based on what other teams may or may not be engaging in.”

Teams believed to be interested in DeBrusk and players who could be potential return for the Bruins.

St. Louis Blues – Would have to be money-in, money-out. David Perron as they aren’t trading Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas.

New York Rangers – Ryan Strome and Vitali Kravtsov have been in the rumor mill.

Vancouver Canucks – Could Brock Boeser or J.T. Miller be involved? The Bruins would need to include more.

Calgary Flames – Sean Monahan would help out the Flames cap situation and the Bruins down the middle.

Seattle Kraken – Elliotte Friedman mentioned that the Kraken’s Mason Appleton could interest the Bruins. Other Kraken players who may interest the Bruins – Jeremy Lauzon, Vince Dunn, Colin Blackwell, Jared McCann and Marcus Johansson.

Montrea Canadiens – Could the Bruins and Canadiens pull off a trade? The Bruins had previous interest in Tyler Toffoli. Pending UFA defensemen that might interest – Ben Chiarot, Brett Kulak, and Chris Wideman.

Buffalo Sabres – Sabres have some draft picks and pending UFAs in Cody Eakin, Vinnie Hinostroza, Robert Hagg, Will Butcher and Colin Miller.

Arizona Coyotes – Pending RFA Lawson Crouse is an interesting option. Phil Kessel, Ryan Dzingel and Anton Stralman could be other options.

DeBrusk didn’t speak but Hall did

Steve Conroy: “To be clear, I and several colleagues requested to speak with DeBrusk on Tuesday and he declined through the team. That’s his right, though I think he’d be better off addressing. But we shouldn’t be disingenuous. Whether he spoke or not, we would have asked teammates about it too.”

Patrick Donnelly: Bruins Taylor Hall earlier this week on Jake DeBrusk.

“He talked to us this morning. He just said, ‘I love you guys. This is something in my career, I’m at a crossroads,’ and he’s going to have to do. He’s not a distraction at all. It’s almost better that it’s out there. You have a day to digest that. Jake’s a great kid. He’s got a lot of skill, and he’s going to have a great career in the leauge. As a group, as an organization, I think you deal with those distractions head-on, and you juste go play the game. That’s the culture, that’s the motto that we have. Whoever’s in, you’ve got to play well. That’s what we said this morning. We expect Jake to play as well as he can, even under the circumstances.”