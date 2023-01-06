NHL Rumors: Who’s Buying, Who’s Selling, and the Everything Else Inbetween

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Putting Eastern Conference in tiers leading up to the deadline and what their top objective could be heading into the March 3rd NHL trade deadline.

The Buyers

Boston Bruins – top objective: center

Carolina Hurricanes – top objective: second-line center

Toronto Maple Leafs – top objective: defender

Tampa Bay Lightning – top objective: depth

Washington Capitals – top objective: top-six forward

New York Rangers – top-six winger

Pittsburgh Penguins – top objective: cap space

Only God and Lou Know

New York Islanders – top objective: ???

Hold the Line

New Jersey Devils – top objective: patience

Buffalo Sabres – top objective: keep building

Treding Seller

Detroit Red Wings – top objective: second phase of building

Florida Panthers – top objective: set the table for summer

Ottawa Senators – top objective: a gameplan for Alex DeBrincat

The Sellers

Columbus Blue Jackets – top objective: turn the page

Montreal Canadiens – top objective: brick by brick

Philadelphia Flyers – top objective: everything on the table

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Putting Western Conference in tiers leading up to the deadline and what their top objective could be heading into the March 3rd NHL trade deadline.

The Buyers

Colorado Avalanche – top objective: second line center and health

Calgary Flames – top objective: scoring winger with speed

Dallas Stars – top objective: top-six forward

Edmonton Oilers – top objective: left-shooting defenseman

Los Angeles Kings – top objective: goaltender

Minnesota Wild – top objective: first-line center

Vegas Golden Knights – top objective: Left-shooting defenseman

Winnipeg Jets – top objective: health

Hold the Line

Seattle Kraken – top objective: know when to hold’em, know when to fold’em

The Sellers

St. Louis Blues – top objective: set the table for the summer

Vancouver Canuck – top objective: cap flexibility

Tanks for Playing

Anaheim Ducks – top objective: Connor Bedard

Arizona Coyotes – top objective: Connor Bedard

Chicago Blackhawks – top objective: Connor Bedard

San Jose Sharks – top objective: continue to dismantle