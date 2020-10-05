NHL Rumors: Wild, Sharks, Lightning, Flyers, Jets, Penguins, Blackhawks, and Panthers

Wild and Sharks working on two trades with each other

Pierre LeBrun: The Minnesota Wild and San Jose Sharks announce Ryan Donato is traded to the Sharks for a 2021 third-round pick. The pick originally belonged to the Penguins (Patrick Marleau trade).

The Wild and Sharks continue to work on a Devan Dubnyk trade, which could get announced later today.

Johnson not interested in leaving, Flyers pushing for Laine, notes on Murray, Saad and Hoffman

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Tampa Bay Lightning reportedly need to move out about $10 milion in salary. They currently have about $5.3 million in cap space and need to re-sign RFAs Anthony Cirelli, Erik Cernak and Mikhail Sergachev.

Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat, Yanni Gourde and Alex Killorn all have no-trade clauses. It’s sounding like Tyler Johnson has no interest in waiving his no-trade clause.

There is talk that the Philadelphia Flyers have made an aggressive push for Patrik Laine. A league executive wondered if there there is a fit with Shayne Gostisbehere involved. He has three years left at $4.5 million. They Jets are trying to get a second-line center.

The Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets are believed to make pitches for Laine. The Jets may want Phillip Danault in a Laine deal. The Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers have also shown some interest.

The Jets are trying to re-sign defenseman Dylan DeMelo but there is a sizeable gap.

If the Pittsburgh Penguins can’t trade Matt Murray by Wednesday they will have to qualify him. In arbitration, he could get between $5 and $6 million. The Chicago Blackhawks have shown interest in Murray. The Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators have kicked tires. Penguins GM Jim Rutherford would prefer to send Murray to a team in the West.

Blackhawks forward Brandon Saad is another player to keep an eye on. He has one-year left at $6 million and the Blackhawks have been trying to move him and clear cap space. He has a 10-team trade list.

The Florida Panthers are making one last push to re-sign Mike Hoffman.