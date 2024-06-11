NHL Rumors: Will Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman get Reinstated?

Will Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman get reinstated?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Oh My Bob episode, on Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman, and if they’ll get re-instated by the NHL at some point.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Anything else from the, from the, the presser that, that stands out for you?

NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Friedman: “Yes, there was one other thing I wanted to mention from the media conference. So Commissioner Bettman was asked about Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman. And he said at this point in time, they are not eligible to return. Although he did say he’s going to have to make a decision soon.

There’s been some reporting that there’s been communication between the league office and Kyle Beach, about how he may feel about their return. And you know, this is not something obviously anybody should be guessing on. I would really, really be wary of reporting anything that Beach would have to say without talking to him first. So I want to be very careful about that.

But I did try to find out if there had been communication between Beach and the league and the league and want to talk about it. And, but someone did confirm to me, there has been a conversation, at least one between Beach and the NHL. Although they stressed to me that nobody was going to violate what was said.

NHL Rumors: Pending UFA Forwards That Play a Heavy Game Will Be In Demand

So at the very least, the league has had a conversation with him to see how he feels about the entire situation. Although like I said, nobody would indicate any way, shape or form of what was detailed in that conversation.”