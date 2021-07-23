NHL Rumors: Will The Maple Leafs and Oilers Do A Sign-And-Trade For Zach Hyman?

Daniel Nugent-Hopkins: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said that it’s unlikely that they trade for the negotiating rights of an unrestricted free agent. It’s unclear if Zach Hyman is part of that.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on a Zach Hyman sign-and-trade: “We’re open to anything that can help to make our team better, so if there’s fair value to be had there we’ll certainly explore it.”

Daniel Nugent-Brown of The Athletic: If the Edmonton Oilers are able to sign Hyman to an eight-year deal, the cap hit would likely be between $5 and $5.125 million according to a source. Any contract with the Oilers will be for more than $5 million.

The latter part of the contract the Oilers would be overpaying him.

TSN: Darren Dreger said that there are ongoing discussions with the Edmonton Oilers and Zach Hyman. There are some who believe the Toronto Maple Leafs are still in it.