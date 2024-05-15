NHL Rumors: Will the New Jersey Devils and/or the Buffalo Sabres Trade Their First-Round Pick?

Would the New Jersey Devils trade their No. 10 pick, three potential targets

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: There has been some speculation on whether the New Jersey Devils should hold on to the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NHL draft or if they should trade it for some immediate help.

The Devils need a top-six forward, and some help on the blue line and in net.

Mattias Samuelsson – Would likely take more than the 10th overall pick to get the Buffalo Sabres to part with Samuelsson. He has six years left at $4.285 million per.

Shea Theodore – The Vegas Golden Knights have less than $1 million in projected cap space. Extending Noah Hanifin makes it easier to part with Theodore. He’s got one year left at $5.25 million and will be looking for a raise.

Jakob Chychrun – The Ottawa Senators defenseman has a year left at $4.6 million. He’s back in the rumor mill after putting up 14 goals and 41 points last season.

Would the Buffalo Sabres trade the No. 11 pick, some potential targets

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: The Buffalo Sabres own the No. 11 pick in the NHL draft in June, and they should consider trading it. Coach Lindy Ruff said they are in a ‘win-now’ mode. The 11th overall pick is not helping them out anytime soon.

The Sabres need a third-line center and some more grit and skill for their bottom two lines.

The Sabres have young players on their roster and even more prospects in the pipeline.

They’ll have about $23.2 million in projected cap space, but the Sabres do not want to overpay free agents on multi-year contracts. They’ll look to improve through trades and use some of their prospects. Matt Savoie, Isak Rosen and Jiri Kulich will interest teams.

There are some teams that will be looking to move out salary this offseason and may have interest in draft picks. Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy has three years left on his contract and they may want cap space to re-sign Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson.

Would a first and a prospect(s) interest the Winnipeg Jets for Nikolaj Ehlers and Alex Iafallo? What about a first for St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich? Columbus Blue Jackets Boone Jenner may be a perfect fit for the Sabres. No-trade clauses could be an issue for the Sabres.