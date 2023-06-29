NHL Rumors: Will the Toronto Maple Leafs be looking to add some toughness and grit?

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Mike Futa on how Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving likes to build his team and the types of players he likes.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“When you look at the Leafs roster, and sort of getting back to Treliving, he really like grit, right? It would surprise me if somewhere out of this, I mean he always had it with (Nikita) Zadorov in the back. Had (Milan) Lucic up front. You know, he tried to breathe life into Nick Ritchie. He wants a Tanev.

David Pagnotta: The Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov could also become available with the Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Florida Panthers among the interested teams.

NHL Rumors: Penguins, Maple Leafs, Compher, Konecny, and the Blue Jackets

You’ve got guys you want to be hard to play against, and it wouldn’t surprise me, you know the name I always come up with, if Philadelphia continues to sell away, I’d be doing my darndest on how to get Nic Deslauriers out of there. Even if Ryan Reaves is available.

Because I still believe over the course of a regular season, with all the skill the Leafs have upfront, they need something to deter them being taken on. Now, if you lose Luke Schenn you’re getting even softer in that category. And you’re not going to be able to look at a Mark Giordano or a Jake McCabe to be a guy that’s going police people from taking care of your star players.

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, and Kraken are among the teams checking in on Erik Karlsson

So it will be interesting down the stretch. Long story short, he’ll do anything to make a team better. He’s very creative and not afraid to make the big trade. There’s always an element of toughness and grit that goes with his teams and right now I think that’s part of looking at it and it’s quite early with the Leafs are lacking