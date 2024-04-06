NHL Rumors: Will the Vancouver Canucks be able to afford pending UFA Dakota Joshua?

Dakota Joshua has earned himself a nice raise this offseason but has it priced him out of Vancouver?

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor on Vancouver Canucks pending UFA forward Dakota Joshua and how much he’ll likely cost someone.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Dhaliwal: “Donnie, if the Canucks thought they were getting Joshua in the twos, it’s not going to happen. Josh has given his agent Rich Evans a ton of ammunition for contract talks. He will get over $3 million folks on July 1st. All teams are looking for a guy…”

Taylor: “Not necessarily from the Canucks.”

Dhaliwal: “It could be or it could not be from the Canucks. If it’s with the Canucks, it will be dealt with, done well in advance July 1st.

But Donnie, everyone’s looking for a guy with that size, soft hands, kills penalties, sticks up for teammates. What’s there not like? He at $825(,000) now. He’s going to you know, what is a now, he’s gonna quadruple is, is, his salary. He’s getting a big bite.”

Taylor: “I’m not that smart, I can’t do the math that quick.”

Dhaliwal: “Triple is, triple is triple, quadruple is the next one. He’s gonna quadruple it. He’s jumped to number one on my list of UFAs to sign Don.

I know you were talking about your buddy Zadorov before the show. But I’ll tell you, I don’t even think that Donnie, they’re gonna, I, I, I, they sat him. They made Zadorov a healthy scratch on the weekend Don. I don’t think Milstein is doing cartwheels about that. But I mean…”

Taylor: “That, that was a load management situation.”

Dhaliwal: “It’s still…”

Taylor: “They feel they’re doing what’s best for the player, right?”