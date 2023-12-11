NHL Rumors: Will the Vancouver Canucks trade defenseman Tyler Myers?

Sekeres and Price: Frank Seravalli on with Matt Sekeres and Blake Price, talking about the Vancouver Canucks and if they’ll trade defenseman Tyler Myers.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Price: “They go get Nikita Zadorov and he’s sort of like a younger, more mobile, and more physical Tyler Myers, who may also have. Myers had a tough outing. Myers has tough outings. I think they have similar poor decision-making at times, the two big men.

But they upgraded that big man spot. Do you think they have the appetite to hold on to Myers the entire season and in your talks with, do they glow about him? Do you, do you think that’s one piece where they might be able to move that cap number out to improve, to improve the club but more specifically the right side of the defense?”

Seravalli: “I don’t get the sense that they glow about him. I also don’t get the sense that they’re as negative about his game as the fan, the fan base might anticipate. I think it’s a really delicate dance to be able to pull off what you’re talking about. And personally, like first off, I don’t think they’re a match to play with each other. Like that’s not, that’s not what I would do.

Price: “No.”

Seravalli: “But more than that, I think it’s really a depth and numbers issue. Like if you’re to take Tyler Myers out of the mix, how much worse does that make, again not knowing what you get back in return, but how much worse does that make your, your defense corps top the bottom? If you take out a guy that, whatever you think he is a four or five, and then try and fit in someone or shoehorn in someone else. Unless it’s a clear upgrade, it kind of feels like you’re moving the deck chairs around a little bit just to do it.

And stylistically that might be a better fit. But when you look at the injuries that the Canucks have run into this season, and I made the point, you know on last week’s show, talking about the addition of Zadorov, is the first, the first thing you want to avoid is having fringe NHLers in your lineup. The (Noah) Juulsen’s and the, every game that you know without (Cole) McWard and every game without those guys in the lineup that the Canucks can play is, you’re that much closer to a win.

And I’m not knocking them saying they can’t, you know, grow or compete or whatever it might be. And sometimes you have to play those guys because that’s life in the NHL. That’s how it works. But to ship out Myers and to try and find a better fit right now, it would be incredibly hard to do that.”