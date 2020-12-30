NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets – A Little Patrik Laine But Mostly Jack Roslovic

Nothing new on Laine … Roslovic won’t be with the Jets to start camp

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said there is nothing new to report with Patrik Laine. He’s excited to get training camp going and that they have one of the best top-six forwards after adding Paul Stastny this offseason.

Scott Billeck: Jets GM Cheveldayoff won’t answer a question about contract talks with RFA Jack Roslovic and his unhappy camp.

Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press: The agent for Winnipeg Jets restricted free agent forward Jack Roslovic, Claude Lemieux, said that Roslovic won’t be with the team when training camp opens on Sunday.

Roslovic remains back in Columbus as he waits for his immediate future to be figured out. He’d like a change of scenery and the Jets have looked into the possibilities. If a trade can’t be worked out, he’ll need to work out a new contract with the Jets.

Lemieux said there has been no progress on a trade or a new contract. If he were to sign a new contract with the Jets, he’d need to quarantine for seven days and have four negative COVID tests. He’d then only be able to go to the rink and then back home for the next seven days.

Pierre LeBrun: Agent Claude Lemieux that Roslovic has requested a trade.

Scott Billeck: “Unclear what kind of leverage Jack Roslovic feels he has. Yes, he wants out. No, he has no control over that. Sure, he can dodge training camp and let the impasse extend until he is forced to make a decision to play or sit for the season.”

Mike McIntyre: Roslovic would also have the work visa to get worked out.

Mike McIntyre: “Kevin Cheveldayoff confirms that Jack Roslovic could have come to Winnipeg, even without a new contract, in advance of camp, that the work visa situation wouldn’t have prevented that.”

Mike McIntyre: Cheveldayoff adds “there is going to be a quarantine situation whenever we come to an agreement.” No mention about a trade possibility.