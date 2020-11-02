NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Top Remaining NHL Free Agents
Patrik Laine likely to remain with the Jets. It's possible they move Jack Roslovic and Sami Niku. Top Remaining NHL Free Agents
Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
Laine likely to remain with the Jets

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: Unless the Winnipeg Jets are blown away with a Patrik Laine trade offer this offseason, expects Laine to report to training camp. He’s in the final year of his deal at a $6.75 million salary cap hit – $7.5 million in salary.

Laine is under the Jets control for another three years and they won’t move him unless a deal really makes sense.

It’s hard to say if the Jets will trade Jack Roslovic or Sami Niku this offseason. Roslovic still has the potential to improve his offense, though it may not be possible unless they move Laine. He’s projected to be a third-liner but could move up if a spot opens up.

It is possible that the Jets package both Roslovic and Niku in an attempt to land a defenseman.

The Columbus Blue Jackets may not be interested in moving Zach Werenski and his $5 million salary cap hit for two years for Laine. Yes, the Blue Jackets could use Laine’s scoring but they’d like to build their blue line around Seth Jones and Werenski.

The Nashville Predators have defensemen that might interest the Jets but they could use a center over a winger.

Though reacquiring Ben Chiarot would be a good fit, it likely isn’t going to happen.

The Jets could use a little more from their fourth line. They hope Mathieu Perreault is healthy as he still can be a productive player. He has another year left at $4 million, which wouldn’t be an easy contract to move.

Top Remaining NHL Free Agents

Frank Seravalli of TSN: Listing the top unrestricted free agents that are still available.

RK PLAYER POS AGE PTS 2019-20<br>CAP HIT
1 Mike Hoffman LW 30 59 $5.19M
2 Erik Haula C 29 24 $2.75M
3 Corey Perry RW 35 21 $3.1M
4 Mikael Granlund LW 28 30 $5.75M
5 Anthony Duclair LW 24 40 $1.65M
6 Sami Vatanen RD 29 23 $4.88M
7 Zdeno Chara LD 43 14 $2M
8 Andreas Athanasiou RW 26 26 $3M
9 Carl Soderberg C 34 35 $4.75M
10 Travis Hamonic RD 30 12 $3.86M
11 Ilya Kovalchuk LW 37 26 $700K
12 Matt Martin LW 31 8 $2.5M
13 Conor Sheary LW 28 23 $3M
14 Michael Frolik RW 32 14 $4.3M
15 Colin Wilson LW 30 4 $2.6M
16 Mirco Mueller LD 25 7 $1.4M
17 Melker Karlsson RW 29 12 $2M
18 Trevor Lewis RW 33 12 $2M
19 Ben Hutton LD 27 16 $1.5M
20 Andy Greene LD 37 14 $5M
21 Ryan Miller G 40  – $1.13M
22 Ron Hainsey RD 39 12 $3.5M
23 Michael Del Zotto LD 30 15 $750K
24 Drake Caggiula LW 26 15 $1.5M
25 Madison Bowey RD 25 17 $1M
26 Jan Rutta RD 30 7 $1.3M
27 Brian Boyle LW/C 35 15 $940K
28 Karl Alzner LD 31 0 $4.63M
29 Michael Grabner LW 32 11 $3.35M
30 Frederik Gauthier C 25 12 $675K
31 Riley Sheahan LW/C 28 15 $900K
32 Jimmy Howard G 36  – $4M
33 Craig Anderson G 39  – $4.75M