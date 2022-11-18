NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Jakob Chychrun and the Los Angeles Kings

The Winnipeg Jets may be looking for forwards

TSN: The Winnipeg Jets are currently dealing with three injuries to their forward group – three of their top nine – and may look at the trade market according to Darren Dreger.

You’re looking at Ehlers, Appleton and Barron so in the short term they’re hoping someone internally can step up to fill the void but obviously, they’re also considering some trade options as well.

Teams will finally get a look at Jakob Chychrun next week

TSN: Chris Johnston said that it’s looking like Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun could make his season debut on Monday against the Nashville Predators. Let the scouting begin.

“It’s going to be one of those situations where we start monitoring the scouts list wherever the Coyotes are playing because Chychrun is someone who a lot of teams that have been in discussions with Arizona have said they want to see play. He’s had ankle and wrist injuries, he’s had surgeries, he’s had some stops and starts as he looks to get going, but he’s finally going to start playing and there’s some hope that that could finally break the ice and lead towards a trade.”

The Los Angeles Kings aren’t ready to move a right-handed defenseman just yet

TSN: Teams that are looking for right-handed defensemen could be looking at the Los Angeles Kings according to Pierre LeBrun. Four of the Kings top-six defensemen are right-handed and they have almost NHL-ready Brandt Clarke and Jordan Spence in the AHL.

“Nineteen-year-old Brian Clark, a righty, is right now in the AHL on a conditioning stint, and there’s some talk internally: does it make sense for him, if he wants, to go play for Team Canada at the World Juniors? Of course, Jordan Spence, who played 24 games with the Kings last year, he played well and he’s stuck in the AHL so teams are sitting there saying “when is L.A. going to be open for business with their D?”

Right now Rob Blake, the general manager, wants to keep his depth as long as possible and he’s not ready to wheel-and-deal just yet with those right-handed defencemen.”