NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Patrik Laine and Six Potential Landing Spots

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: The Winnipeg Jets haven’t found a deal they liked enough to trade Patrik Laine.

On Thursday a report came out with a ‘passive-aggressive non-trade request’ that a trade could be mutually beneficial. Was not able to get a comment from Laine’s camp at press time.

If the Jets do move Laine, they can’t just give him away. He’s still under contract with a $6.75 million salary cap hit.

The Jets signed center Paul Stastny, and when asked if it may help/change things with regards to Laine, GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said.

“As a manager here it’s my job to continue to look at all things,” said Cheveldayoff. “Addressing individual player speculation with respect to trades is just something I don’t do. If there’s opportunities to make our team better, it’s my obligation to continue to look at them.”

Six teams that could be interested in Laine and potential target from each team.

Florida Panthers – D Aaron Ekblad, LW Jonathan Huberdeau, D MacKenzie Weegar, C Noel Acciari, C Henrik Borgstrom

Buffalo Sabres – RW Sam Reinhart, D Rasmus Ristolainen, D Brandon Montour, D Henri Jokiharu, RW Jack Quinn

Carolina Hurricanes – D Brett Pesce, D Jake Gardiner, LW/RW Teuvo Teravainen, C Martin Necas, RW Seth Jarvis

Philadelphia Flyers – RW Travis Konecny, D Travis Sanheim, C Nolan Patrick, C Morgan Frost, D Samuel Morin

Anaheim Ducks – D Hampus Lindholm D Josh Manson, RW Rikard Rakell, C Trevor Zegras, D Jamie Drysdale

New York Islanders – C Brock Nelson, LW Josh Bailey, D Ryan Pulock, D Adam Pelech, D Noah Dobson

Columbus Blue Jackets – D Zach Werenski, RW Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW Cam Atkinson, C Liam Foudy

Mike McIntyre: Quick thoughts on Patrik Laine.

“I don’t see the #NHLJets “winning” a Laine trade.

He should be No. 1 RW over Blake Wheeler

This is a bad look for the organization. Again. Kane. Trouba. Byfuglien. What, or who, is poisoning the well?

I’d love to ask Mark Chipman about all this but he won’t do interviews.



Guess the Paul Maurice 2019 summer summit to Finland wasn’t enough.

Trading Laine would be a big black eye for organization IMO. One many should have to answer for. -Where there’s smoke there’s fire.”

Scott Billeck: “What I can’t wrap my ahead around at this point is how two first rounders – a top pairing defender and one of most gifted shooters in the game – have come to the same conclusion in Winnipeg.

I’ll say one thing: it’s tough enough to attract talent here. It’s worse when some of that talent you’ve drafted is walking out the front door. There are plenty of questions to be asked here.”