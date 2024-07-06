NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Dallas Stars

Comps for Winnipeg Jets RFA forward Cole Perfetti

Murat Ates of The Athletic: The Winnipeg Jets still have some work to do this offseason. Rutger McGroarty will likely be traded. Forward Cole Perfetti needs a new contract and it will be interesting to see what he gets after some third-period benchings and healthy scratches.

The Jets lost Sean Monahan and Brenden Dillon to free agency. They have $9.5 million in cap space with RFAs Perfetti, Ville Heinola, Logan Stanley and David Gustafsson needing new deals.

Gabriel Vilardi’s two-year, $3.4 million cap hit could be a good comp for Perfetti. Shane Pinto‘s two-year, $3.75 million is another comp. On the longer-term side of things, Anton Lundell signed a six-year, $5 million AAV in the no-tax state of Florida.

A bridge and then a long-term deal could result in a $7 million per season if he becomes a top-six forward. If went longer term now and no bridge, it could be in the seven-year, $6 million range.

Nick Kypreos of The Toronto Star: The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Chris Tanev to a six year at a $4.5 million cap hit. Many teams were willing to give Tanev shorter term but a higher salary.

The Dallas Stars best offer to Chris Tanev was three years at $5 million per season.

The Leafs also signed 6′ 7″ defenseman Jani Hakanpaa to a two-year, $1.5 million per deal. Steve Simmons reported that Hakanpaa has bad knees and may never play again. A Dallas source said that the Stars were interested in re-signing Hakanpaa but his “degenerative knee” turned them in a different direction. The Maple Leafs medical staff looked at his records and were okay with the Leafs pursuing him.

It’s possible that the Leafs ‘cut bait’ on forward David Kampf. Is Fraser Minten ready to take Kampf checking line role or do they look outside the organization?