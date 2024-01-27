NHL Rumors – Winnipeg, Philly, And Even Seattle Musings

Winnipeg Jets Trade Targets

Scott Billeck of The Winnipeg Sun: The Winnipeg Jets are a team that could be favorites to advance deep in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, even they have needs. The Jets and Kevin Cheveldayoff possess cap space to make things happen. Ideally, a second-line center, scoring depth, and middle-pairing defenseman rank high.

For the Jets, targets like Sean Monahan and Adam Henrique are out there among centers. After that. would Elias Lindholm go to Winnipeg? That’s a huge question mark. So many defensive names are out there too. Christopher Tanevmay have too long a line but Sean Walker is a name to keep an eye on.

The dark horses are interesting too. However, does anyone believe the Flyers would trade Travis Konecny even if the season goes more off the rails? Again, names like Frank Vatrano and even Nick Schmaltz may not truly offer something Winnipeg can utilize. Again, health is their biggest priority in an acquisition.

NHL Rumors: An Early Winnipeg Jets Deadline Look

What Daniel Briere And The Philadelphia Flyers May Do?

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: Unlike the Winnipeg Jets, the Philadelphia Flyers have a different perspective on the trade deadline. Few pundits expected the Flyers to enjoy the early season success they did. Daniel Briere and company remain focused on the long-term outlook.

Is that because Sam Ersson has to handle a way bigger goalie load now that Carter Hart is facing legal issues? That plays a huge factor. Can Ersson play at the level he has been all season? Briere has targets like Morgan Frost, Rasmus Ristolainen, and even Sean Walker or Nick Seeler.

However, Briere has zero sense of urgency this far out. Even if Philadelphia plummets, the General Manager then can consider trading some of his chips. Some depth assets would not hurt but again, time is on his side.

Keeping The Seattle Goaltenders Together

Geoff Baker Of The Seattle Times: Okay, the Winnipeg Jets have Connor Hellebuyck. The Seattle Kraken have Joey Daccord to protect. Goalie insurance is important in this day and age.

Injuries remain part of the NHL landscape. The salary cap does too. Seattle is so up against the cap that they had to recently put Philipp Grubauer on LTIR just to call up John Hayden.

NHL Rumors: Never To Early On Kraken Goaltending

The growing reality for Seattle appears to focus on Seattle standing pat with its goaltending. It gives Hakstol and company insurance and Chris Driedger comes off the books after the season anyway.