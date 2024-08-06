NHL Rumors: Would Anaheim Trade Trevor Zegras?

Is the Countdown on for Trevor Zegras to be Traded from Anaheim?

The dog days of the NHL offseason are here. While trades are rare in August, they can happen. However, that does not mean the rumours, specifically Trevor Zegras and the Anaheim Ducks, do not stop swirling.

Going back to last season and even when Pat Verbeek took over as general manager in Anaheim, it seemed like Zegras would only be a member of the Anaheim Ducks for a little bit.

Zegras’s contract talks dragged into training camp before he signed a three-year bridge deal. And the sense around the organization is that Trevor Zegras was not a Pat Verbeek guy. This could be the final year we see Zegras in a Ducks uniform.

Jamie Hersch and Stu Grimson of NHL Network discussed the names that could be made available via trade this summer. Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras continues to have his name out there, and Grimson believes this could be the year Anaheim moves the talented forward.

Jamie Hersch: “I almost feel bad bringing up the next guy because we talk about this so often, but Trevor Zegras continues to have his name out there in trade talks. What three years now going strong? Do you think that this might be the summer or the upcoming season that he gets out of Anaheim?”

Stu Grimson: “I suspect there’s a really solid possibility there. And I say that for this reason, Pat Verbeek came over as general manager two years back now in Anaheim, Leaving the Detroit organization coming to Anaheim. Pat Verbeek inherits a Trevor Zegras and don’t get me wrong. I’m a Zegras fan. I think he’s got brilliant offensive upside. I think there’s, you know, a good bit of maturity to evolve where his game is concerned as well on the defensive side of the puck.

But again, I don’t know that, given a blank canvas, Pat Verbeek reaches out grabs Zegras, and makes him part of the roster. And again, a guy who could bring a really robust return by way of a trade, there’s a good possibility that Zegras moves on. There’s got to be some fire where has all that smoke been emanating?”

Its feels like this is a make or break year for Trevor Zegras in Anaheim.