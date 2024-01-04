NHL Rumors: Would William Nylander signing an extension soon affect Elias Pettersson’s next contract?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show on the reports that William Nylander could be signing a big contract extension soon with the Toronto Maple Leafs and what it might mean for the Vancouver Canucks and pending RFA Elias Pettersson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Your thoughts on and you guys talked about it yesterday on the program. Nick Kypreos’ report yesterday on Real Kyper and Borne about the William Nylander situation and a contract that could be in the $11 (million), maybe $11.25 (million) area, which would make a lot of other players around the NHL, maybe Elias Pettersson specifically, very happy should he sign that.”

Friedman: “Yeah, I’m, like I said, I think that it’s like, obviously I’m not disputing anything Nick said. I think he’s right. I think they’re and they’re very serious about it. I think it’s advanced pretty far. It wouldn’t surprise me I’m not, I’m not expecting anything, because you know, it’s gameday but I do think there’s a chance, like I do think it’s possible it could happen pretty soon. They’ve been working out really hard.

The Maple Leafs look in the summer they were never close. They were just never close. And now you’re looking at Nylander is on pace for 45 goals and 117 points. He’s made his case very clear. I think the Maple Leafs made a big move. They bent in that direction. And now I think they’re, just everybody’s just trying to find what the sweet spot is.

In no way am I disputing Nick’s numbers. I just don’t know. I, but I think that’s the kind of area where it’s going to be around. But the, I mean, the bottom line is, Toronto has stepped up. They, they made it a priority to get it done. I think they want certainty on Nylander and it looks like they’re gonna get it in the very near future.

Marek: “Okay, everybody listening in Vancouver right now, please spare me the does everything have to revolve around Toronto tweets and DMS and text but here I go.

Do you think this is one of the things that Elias Pettersson has been waiting for, the Nylander contract to happen?”

Friedman: “No. I think one thing is not relevant to the other. I don’t. I think that with Petterson. Look, he’s gonna get paid and the Canucks are gonna pay him. It’s just a matter of when he’s ready for it. I really think that that’s what it comes down to.

I think the Canucks have already decided he’s getting a big number. And it’s just a matter of when Pettersen is comfortable with it. I don’t think that I mean, I mean, I guess, I guess you could always argue it’s irrelevant for comparison sake, but I don’t think Pettersson needed me lander to sign to make his decision.

I think that his decision is based on how he sees his situation, and I don’t think the two of them are really comparable just in terms of, I don’t think the situations are comparable because I don’t think Pettersson needed Nylander to sign to say, Oh, that’s what Willy got, now I can go to. I don’t think those situations are relevant to each other.”