NHL Rumors: Zach Senyshyn Has Asked the Boston Bruins for a Trade

Mark Divver of Rinkside Rhode Island: Boston Bruins prospect Zach Senyshyn said that his agent has asked the Bruins for a trade. He feels like the Bruins haven’t given him the opportunity to play in the NHL.

“I feel like my game has gotten to that level where I’m ready to play and I’m ready to make an impact. With the way the Bruins organization has been going, it just doesn’t seem like I’m in the mix.”

Senyshyn thinks he could use a change of scenery.

“I just feel like I need a fresh start. With all of the backlash with the media, considering where I was drafted and everything going on there, it’s just been a lot emotionally. I feel as though a fresh start is best. “I’m not really being utilized in (the Boston) organization. I’m not being used at all. I feel as though it’s better for them to get some return and for me to get a fresh start.”

Senyshyn has the same agent as Jake DeBrush, who has also asked for a trade from the Bruins.

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: Zach Senyshyn was put on waivers by the Boston Bruins back in training and wasn’t claimed by anyone. Aside from taking on his contract, he could have been had for free.

He’s had a decent season so far, scoring eight goals and seven assists in 21 games. He’s up to 15 goals and 11 assists over the past two AHL seasons in 39 games.

It seems that whenever he does get the NHL call, he gets hurt.

Senyshyn was selected in the first-round of the 2015 draft and they won’t get anything close to that for him.

Ty Anderson Of 98.5 The Sports Hub: It will be interesting to see any team will take a chance on Zach Senyshyn.

Yes, he’s cleared waivers twice this year, but players who are waived during training camp often down’t get claimed.