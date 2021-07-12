NHL RumorsL Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and the New York Rangers

Would Suter waive his NMC for the expansion draft?

Jason Gregor: would ask Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter to waive his no-movement clause so that they can protect Matt Dumba.

Suter has four years left at a $7.58 million salary cap hit. He should waive it if he wants the Wild to be competitive. Seattle is not going to select that contract.

Jason Gregor: The Kraken would select Carson Soucy, Nico Sturm or a young goaltender over Suter.

Will Wallstedt fall to the Senators?

Shawn Simpson: There is speculation of the Ottawa Senators possibly selecting goaltender Jesper Wallstedt at No. 10 if he remains on the board. Have no problem with the Senators selecting their future franchise goalie.

Rangers to buy out DeAngelo, and areas of need

Vince Z. Mercogliano: There is no reason for the New York Rangers to buy out Anthony DeAngelo before the expansion draft. Signs are pointing the Rangers waiting until after.

It’s clear that the Seattle Kraken won’t be selecting DeAngelo from the Rangers.

Since he’s under 26, a buyout will be only one-third of his contract. He’ll have a salary cap hit of $383,000 next year and $883,000 the following year.

After the buyout, the Rangers will now have almost $4.5 million in dead money for next season – DeAngelo ($383,000), Henrik Lundqvist ($1.5 million), Kevin Shattenkirk ($1.4 million) and Dan Girardi ($1.1 million).

If the Kraken select a forward from the Rangers, it will likely be one of Julien Gauthier, Brett Howden, Kevin Rooney or Colin Blackwell.

This offseason the Rangers will need to find a 1B center, a veteran defenseman or two and a top-nine forward that has a bit of a bite to his game.