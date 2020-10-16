NHL Rumros: Mike Hoffman, and the Tampa Bay Lightning Continue To Look To Shed Salary

Hoffman considering a one-year deal

Elliotte Friedman: Free agent Mike Hoffman is considering taking a one-year deal and becoming a free agent again next offseason.

Mark Scheig: “This is tough for #CBJ. Can’t deny the offense. But defense is another story. With budget uncertain because of RFAs, not sure how they can go 1-year if Hoffman gets $6 million or more. But if they could somehow land him…”

Lightning continue to look to shed salary

Joe Smith of The Athletic: If a team is not cap compliant by opening day.

“It’s not an ‘option,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Wednesday. “Team doesn’t play.”

Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said they “have no choice” as he continues to look to move salary. They sit at about $79 million with 18 players under contract and needing to re-sign Mikhail Sergachev, Anthony Cirelli and Erik Cernak. They need to clear around $10 million in cap space.

“Every GM knows Tampa’s situation,” said one league source. “The biggest problem is (BriseBois) needs other people, and nobody wants to help.”

The Lightning can be 10 percent over the cap during the offseason, so close to $90 million.

Trade options are somewhat limited as nine teams have less than $1 million in cap space, and 14 teams have less than $5 million in cap space. Trade candidates include.

Tyler Johnson – Four years at $5 million per and has given the seven or eight teams he’d okay a trade too. They’ll need to throw a sweetener in to move him now. Nothing imminent.

Steven Stamkos – The Lightning asked Stamkos if he’d consider and it doesn’t seem like he’s interested.

Alex Killorn – The Lightning don’t want to move him. He has a 16 team no-trade list, carries a $4.45 million cap hit for three more years, and should bring value back if they moved him.

Braydon Coburn – A year left at $1.7 million with a full no-trade clause. They haven’t asked him about waiving it.

Cedric Paquette – A year left at $1.65 million.

Yanni Gourde – Five years left on his deal at $5.166 million per and a no-trade clause. Hasn’t been part of trade talks and moving his contract may not be easy.

Ondrej Palat – Has two years left at $5.3 million per, a full no-trade clause, and probably the player that Lightning would least like to move.

Teams that have the most cap space that could be trade partners include the Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets