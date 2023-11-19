Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman’s Saturday Headlines on how he doesn’t think Patrick Kane will end up with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Edmonton Oilers are monitoring the goaltender market, and how many teams for the 2025 World Cup of Hockey.

“All right, let’s move to Toronto. The Maple Leafs have their second game against Sweden, in Sweden, not against Sweden. But in Sweden on, on Sunday morning against Minnesota. When they get home there’s a couple of things they’re going to have to deal with.

First of all, John Klingberg, he unfortunately couldn’t play as badly as he wanted to. So I think that’s a situation about where they’re going to figure out where he’s going.

Also, with all the noise this week and all the kind of craziness around Patrick Kane, I do believe a conversation with him either has happened or is on the radar. They are not commenting they are radio sound about this. I don’t expect Patrick Kane to be a Maple Leaf. I just think that they wanted to talk with him and talk to them. I think he’ll sort it out over the next few days. But at the end of the day I do think there was at least a conversation or scheduled conversation with Toronto. I still think they’re more interested though, on sorting out their back end.

Meanwhile, Edmonton lost afternoon after three wins in a row. The Oilers do continue to look at the goaltender market. A number of teams were in Montreal so, that Edmonton was there looking at all three of Montreal’s goaltenders.

I don’t believe there’s anything imminent there. I just think it’s the oldest continuing to do their due diligence. They are determined not to make a panic trade that they’ll regret. But there’s no question that with every loss like the one they had this afternoon, the focus continues more on them.

And finally, while the NHL was overseas, there was talk about the World Cup of Hockey in February 2025. I think one of the big decisions that still has to be made is how many teams will participate. We are not we’re not going to see Russia there. So is it going to be four teams or six? I think that’s one of the final things that has to be determined.”