NHL Signings: Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Avalanche, Red Wings, Senators, and Capitals

Pierre LeBrun: The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to a two-year deal with defenseman Haydn Fleury and avoided salary arbitration.

: After re-signing Fleury the Hurricanes have $3.78 million in projected salary cap space with 20 players under contract – 11 forwards, seven defense and two goaltenders. Remaining restricted free agents are Warren Foegele and Saku Maenalanen.

Cap Friendly: The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed forward Calvin Thurkauf to a one-year, two-way deal worth $700,000 in the NHL and $75,000 in the minors.

Mike Chambers of the Denver Post: The Colorado Avalanche have signed recently acquired defenseman Devon Toews to a four-year contract worth $16.4 million.

2020-21: $2.35 million

2021-22: $3.55 million

2022-23: $4.6 million

2023-24: $5.9 million

If the final year of the deal when his cap hit in the highest, defenseman Erik Johnson‘s $6 million would be off their books.

The Avalanche now have $1.8 million in salary cap space with 20 players under contract – 12 forwards, six defenseman and two goaltenders.

Elliotte Friedman: Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was awarded $3.5 million in arbitration.

Pierre LeBrun: The Red Wings had filed for $3.15 million and the Bertuzzi was asking for $4.25 million.

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators have signed Filip Chlapik to a one-way, two-way worth $750,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the minors.

Puck Pedia: The Washington Capitals have re-signed 2020 first-round draft pick Hendrix Lapierre to a three-year entry-level deal.

He’ll have a salary cap hit of $925,000 and an AAV of $1,167,500.

Lapierre will have a base salary of $832,500 with a $92,500 signing bonus. He can earn performance “A” bonuses – $50,000 in the first year, $232,500 in the second year and $445,000 in the third year.