NHL Trade: Arizona Coyotes Trade Adin Hill to the San Jose Sharks
The Arizona Coyotes have traded goaltender Aiden Hill and a 2022 seventh round pick to the San Jose Sharks for Josef Korenar and a 2022 second-round pick.
Sheng Peng: Sharks GM Doug Wilson on Hill: “We have been impressed with the trajectory of his play, particularly his ability to make saves in high-danger scoring opportunities.”

Curtis Pashelka: Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong on Josef Korenar: “We are very pleased to acquire Josef. He is an athletic goaltender who played very well in the (AHL) Pacific Division playoffs. We look forward to continuing to watch him develop.”

 

 

 