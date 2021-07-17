NHL Trade: Arizona Coyotes Trade Adin Hill to the San Jose Sharks

The Arizona Coyotes have traded goaltender Aiden Hill and a 2022 seventh round pick to the San Jose Sharks for Josef Korenar and a 2022 second-round pick.

Sheng Peng: Sharks GM Doug Wilson on Hill: “We have been impressed with the trajectory of his play, particularly his ability to make saves in high-danger scoring opportunities.”

Curtis Pashelka: Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong on Josef Korenar: “We are very pleased to acquire Josef. He is an athletic goaltender who played very well in the (AHL) Pacific Division playoffs. We look forward to continuing to watch him develop.”

Adin Hill, reportedly headed to SJ, is a goalie who is not Martin Jones or Devan Dubnyk. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/nop0eKNKDd — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 17, 2021