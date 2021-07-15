NHL Trade: Avalanche Trade Ryan Graves To the Devils

The Colorado Avalanche have traded defenseman Ryan Graves to the New Jersey Devils for forward Mikhail Maltsev and a 2021 second-round pick. The pick is No. 61 that originally belonged to the New York Islanders.

Puck Pedia: The 26-year old Graves has two years left on his contract at a $3.167 million cap hit.

The 23-year old Maltsev is in the last year of his three-year deal with a $809,000 salary cap hit.

The Avs have a net saving of $2.358 million off the cap.

Thoughts from the media

Pierre LeBrun: “Avs feared losing Graves in the expansion draft. Got a return for him instead of losing him for nothing. Nice pickup by the Devils.”

Corey Masisak: “Ryan Graves is 26 and he’s huge (listed at 6-5, 220 lbs). He had 9 goals and 26 points two years ago, dipped to 2 goals and 15 points this past season. He has two years left at $3.167 million on his contract. Was originally drafted by the Rangers in 2013.”

Corey Masisak: “The Devils are now likely to protect defensemen Damon Severson, Ryan Graves and Jonas Siegenthaler from Seattle in the expansion draft. That would leave P.K. Subban, Will Butcher, Colton White and pending UFAs Ryan Murray and Connor Carrick exposed.”

DNVR Avalanche: “Avs shed cap on the player they were most likely to lose in the expansion draft next week and get a 2nd round pick in return. Very likely locks Colorado into a 7-3-1 for expansion.”

Amanda Stein: “Really like this move by Fitzy, adding a big guy on the backend (6’5!) who sacrifices in the final minutes. Fearless.”

Chris Wescott: “Good trade for the Devils. D-man ready to contribute now, age fits with their development plan and complements their youth, brings size and compete to the backend.”

Charlie O’Connor: “Good add by the Devils, taking advantage of the fact that Colorado figured they’d lose Graves for nothing to Seattle in expansion. Graves is a solid second-pair LHD who generates most of his value via his strong defense. He’ll help them.”

Frozen Tools: On Ryan Graves: “Limited offensive upside but great multi-cat potential, though his +/- will likely take a hit in New Jersey. Nice PIM/Hits/BKS combo along with SOG and mediocre offense…”

Ryan Graves, traded to NJ, is an extremely shot-happy #4 defensive defenceman. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/lCcsFqUS0R — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 16, 2021

Ryan Graves

Mikahil Maltsev