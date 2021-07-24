NHL Trade: Blue Jackets Trade Cam Atkinson to the Flyers for Jakub Voracek

The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded forward Cam Atkinson to the Philadelphia Flyers for Jakub Voracek.

The 32-year old Atkinson was drafted 157th overall in the 6th round of the 2008 draft. He carries a $5.875 million.

The 31-year old Voracek was drafted 7th overall in the 1st round of the 2007 draft. He carries an $8.25 million salary cap hit.

Charlie O’Connor: “Atkinson and Voracek are both 1989 birthdays (Atkinson a little older but only by a few months). Atkinson is the better two-way player at this point; Voracek the better scorer. Atkinson’s cap hit is $5.875 million, so would be a $2.375 million savings if it’s straight up.”

Bill Meltzer: “Atkinson and Voracek both have three years left. But Atkinson makes significantly less on the cap. He seems to declining at his age. But, small as he is, he’s a heart-and-soul guy and a goal scorer.”

Anthony Mingioni: “In the end, this trade qualifies as a win for the Flyers. Gained much needed cap space and, by all reports, a player with high leadership marks and a goal scorer’s mentality in Cam Atkinson.”

Cam Atkinson, acquired by PHI, is an offence-first winger who kills penalties. He made his name as a goal scorer but he’s really struggled in that area in the past two seasons. #AnytimeAnywhere pic.twitter.com/2iD3I2tRhG — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 24, 2021

Cam Atkinson

Jakub Voracek