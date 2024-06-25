NHL Trade: Boston Boston Trade Linus Ullmark to Ottawa Senators

Before the puck drop of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins traded goaltender Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators for Mark Kastelic, Joonas Korpisalo, and a 2024 first-round draft pick (25th overall).

TRADE ALERT: The #Sens have acquired G Linus Ullmark from @NHLBruins in exchange for (Boston’s original) ’24 first-round draft pick (no. 25 overall), C Mark Kastelic and G Joonas Korpisalo. As part of the transaction, the #Sens will retain 25% of Korpisalo’s remaining salary.… pic.twitter.com/0xRMxi8wZS — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) June 24, 2024

The Senators will retain 25 percent of Korpisalo’s remaining salary as part of the deal.

Korpisalo has four years left at $4 million AAV. With Ottawa retaining the cap, it drops to $3 million. At the same time, Ullmark is entering the final year of his deal at $5 million AAV.

?Trade To #GoSensGo

G Linus Ullmark 1 yr $5M then UFA

915 SV % To #NHLBruins

G Korpisalo 4 years $4M (25% retained), 890 SV%

C Kastelic 1 year $835K then RFA

’24 1st Round Pick (#25) BOS saves net $1.165M Cap Hit https://t.co/J4yFJ8TpYH pic.twitter.com/8YmKvCkowd — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) June 24, 2024

Korpisalo has a modified 10-team no-trade clause.

Per @CapFriendly, new #NHLBruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (30 years old) has 4 years remaining on his contract at an annual average value of $3M. His contract includes a Modified 10-team No Trade List. — Shawn Hutcheon (@ShawnHutcheon) June 25, 2024

The Bruins had been looking to move Ullmark’s salary since the trade deadline. They could not do it because of his modified no-trade clause. He needed to agree to any trade.

We know Ullmark blocked a trade to Los Angeles back in March. With Jacob Markstrom and Darcy Kuemper getting traded, Ullmark was the next domino to fall. The Bruins needed to open up cap space to sign goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

Swayman could get around an eight-year extension worth $8-$8.5 million on AAV. So, the Bruins could not carry $13 million in salaries for goalies. Unless they move out of Korpisalo, they will have around $11 million in goalie salaries if Swayman gets close to this number.

There is no extension as part of this deal for Ullmark and the Senators, but he is not eligible to sign one until July 1.

The Senators were looking to upgrade their goaltending after Korpisalo posted one of the worst save percentages of the season. Senators GM Steve Staios hopes this will solve the Senators goaltending problems and get them back into contention.

Boston also adds depth with Kastelic at the center. He is still not the number one center they need; he is fast, plays with a physical edge and can occasionally put the puck into the net. In other words, an ideal Boston Bruin is similar to Morgan Geekie.