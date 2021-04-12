NHL Trade: Calgary Flames Trade Sam Bennett To The Florida Panthers

The Calgary Flames have traded forward Sam Bennett to the Florida Panthers for a 2022 second-round pick and 2020 second-round pick Emil Heineman.

The 24-year old Bennett was drafted 24th overall in the first-round of the 2014 draft by the Flames.

Eric Francis on Sportsnet said that Sam Bennett was eighth on their depth chart for the expansion draft and likely would have been exposed.

Thoughts from the media

Cam Robinson: “Heineman is a pretty decent prospect. Someone I held in pretty high regard last year (ranked 48th overall on my final board)”

David Dwork: “Sam Bennett will provide some of the center depth Florida was looking for, and is a solid possession player. He’s UFA after this season making $2.55M. Nice add for the #FlaPanthers.”

Sam Bennett, traded to FLA, is a fourth line forward who's okay at driving offence but doesn't produce much and takes a lot of penalties. #FlaPanthers pic.twitter.com/QGbYwzS2ur — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 12, 2021

Bye Sammy! I thought Bennett was going to be the second coming of Doug Gilmour when the Flames drafted him. Not the way it played out. Oh well. Good luck in Florida, old chap. https://t.co/lnerIVEjRS pic.twitter.com/u5N9Pkvyoo — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) April 12, 2021



