The Carolina Hurricanes have traded RFA goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the Detroit Red Wings for the rights to pending UFA goaltender Jonathan Bernier and a third-round pick.

The 25-year old Nedeljkovic was drafted 37th overall in the 2nd round of the 2014 draft by the Hurricanes.

The 32-year old Bernier was drafted 11th overall in the 1st round of the 2006 draft by the LA Kings.

Thoughts from the media

Alex Nedeljkovic

Jonathan Bernier