NHL Trade: Chicago Blackhawks Trade Brandon Saad To The Avalanche

The Chicago Blackhawks trade forward Brandon Saad and defenseman Dennis Gilbert to the Colorado Avalanche for defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm.

The Blackhawks are retaining $1 million of Saad’s contract.

The 27-year old Saad was 43rd drafted overall in the 2nd round of the 2011 draft. He has one year left at $6 million.

The 23-year old Gilbert was drafted 91st overall in the 3rd round of the 2015 draft. He carries a $925,000 cap hit.

The 25-year old Zadorov was drafted 16th overall in the 1st round of the 2013 draft. He’s an RFA.

The 25-year old Lindholm was drafted 144th overall in the 5th round of the 2014 draft. He carries a $742,500 cap hit.

Ryan S. Clark: Avalanche GM Joe Sakic on Brandon Saad: “In Brandon we are acquiring a two-time Stanley Cup champion who brings veteran leadership and experience to our team. He is a proven goal scorer and at age 27, is in the prime of his career.”

Ben Pope: “Nikita Zadorov is a 25-year-old RFA defenseman. He’s a 2nd-pair caliber defensive defenseman. He racks up a lot of hits with his 6’6″, 235 lb. body but not a lot of points. Analytically, he’s slightly above average defensively and well below average offensively.”

Ben Pope: “Zadorov is a solid player, and by no means old. But I will say, this does not really fit with the new rebuilding/youth-oriented ideology Bowman laid out Thursday. I expected Saad to be dealt for picks + prospects based on that.”

Dimitri Filipovic: “Brandon Saad is going to be awesome for the Avalanche. They already have the high end finishers. He can just play a secondary puck retrieval role and thrive with the pace they play at as a team. The fact that they got Chicago to retain money in the deal is just straight up funny”

🔷 Brandon Saad 🔷 👉🏼Scores goals at a nice clip. 16 5v5 goals this season.

👉🏼But, not much success on the PP this season with only crumbs for minutes,

the D-side isn't pretty tho.#GoAvsGo





