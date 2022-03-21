NHL Trade: Colorado Avalance Acquire Artturi Lehkonen and Andrew Cogliano

The Avalanche acquire Artturi Lehkonen from the Canadiens

The Colorado Avalanche trade Justin Barron and a 2024 second-round pick for Artturi Lehkonen from the Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens will retain 50 percent of Lehkonen’s salary.

Puck Pedia: The 26-year old Lehkonen is a pending RFA on a one-year, $2.3 million deal.

Barron is in the first year of his entry-level deal at a $925,000 cap hit.

I’m not exaggerating: Lehkonen has played almost every game this season and yet his results compared to his teammates look like this. pic.twitter.com/M8kaabu2Y4 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 21, 2022



The Avalanche acquire Andrew Cogliano from the Sharks

The Colorado Avalanche trade a 2024 5th round to the San Jose Sharks for forward Andrew Cogliano.