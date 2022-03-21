NHL Trade: Colorado Avalance Acquire Artturi Lehkonen and Andrew Cogliano

The Avalanche acquire Artturi Lehkonen from the Canadiens
The Colorado Avalanche trade Justin Barron and a 2024 second-round pick for Artturi Lehkonen from the Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens will retain 50 percent of Lehkonen’s salary.
Puck Pedia: The 26-year old Lehkonen is a pending RFA on a one-year, $2.3 million deal.
Barron is in the first year of his entry-level deal at a $925,000 cap hit.
I’m not exaggerating: Lehkonen has played almost every game this season and yet his results compared to his teammates look like this. pic.twitter.com/M8kaabu2Y4
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 21, 2022
The Avalanche acquire Andrew Cogliano from the Sharks
The Colorado Avalanche trade a 2024 5th round to the San Jose Sharks for forward Andrew Cogliano.
Andrew Cogliano, acquired by COL, is a depth defensive forward and PK specialist. Not sure how much he still has in the tank or if his skating is still a factor. Was OP in NHL 13. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/txKDnj4h0p
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 21, 2022