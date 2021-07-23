NHL Trade: Columbus Blue Jackets Trade Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks

The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded defenseman Seth Jones, 2021 first-round pick (No. 32) and a 2022 sixth round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for Adam Boqvist plus draft picks.

The 26-year old Jones was drafted 4th overall in the 1st round of the 2013 draft by the Nashville Predators.

The 20-year old Boqvist was drafted 8th overall in the 1st round of the 2018 draft by the Blackhawks. He carries an $894,167.

Jones in entering the final year of his deal at a $5.4 million salary cap hit.

Darren Dreger: Jones signed a seven year contract extension with a $9.5 million salary cap hit.

Seth Jones (traded to Chicago) is a weak defender, both at driving shots at 5v5 and 5v4 and also weak at preventing shots against at 5v5. Finishing is ordinary, PK good. pic.twitter.com/2YNzBrT4RV — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 23, 2021

Jones’ comps, at the moment, are extremely interesting to me: Phaneuf, Erik and Jack Johnson, Bouwmeester, Bogosian, Seabrook, MacDonald. All players who were very well liked by hockey men, much more so than the numbers crowd. pic.twitter.com/JAUV2rgRZb — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) July 23, 2021

