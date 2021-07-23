NHL Trade: Columbus Blue Jackets Trade Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks
The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded defenseman Seth Jones, 2021 first-round pick (No. 32) and a 2022 sixth round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for Adam Boqvist plus draft picks.

The 26-year old Jones was drafted 4th overall in the 1st round of the 2013 draft by the Nashville Predators.

The 20-year old Boqvist was drafted 8th overall in the 1st round of the 2018 draft by the Blackhawks. He carries an $894,167.

Jones in entering the final year of his deal at a $5.4 million salary cap hit.

Darren Dreger: Jones signed a seven year contract extension with a $9.5 million salary cap hit.

 

