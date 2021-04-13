NHL Trade Deadline Fallout: Maple Leafs, Flames, Ducks, Bruins, and Senators

Leafs want Amirov here ASAP and the quarantine reduction helped

Joshua Kloke: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said that they would like to get Rodion Amirov to North America as soon as possible.

Mike Zeisberger: With the Canadian government allowing the quarantine timeframe to drop to seven days from 14 played a big role in allowing the Maple Leafs to explore the ideas of American based players at the deadline according to Dubas.

Little market for Ryan

Pat Steinberg: Believe that the Calgary Flames were looking to move pending UFA Derek Ryan but there wasn’t really a market for him.

Murray on Getzlaf

Greg Beacham: Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray said that he and Ryan Getzlaf talked about a trade somewhere. Getzlaf would also wanted to make sure they’d be able to get a significant return for him to help the franchise. Murray added: it wasn’t there. He is all about the organization, whatever is best for us.”

Sweeney on a first-round pick, Hall and DeBrusk

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeny on not trading a first-round pick: “The market dictates a lot of times what you have to give up.”

Joe Haggerty: Bruins GM Sweeney on signing Taylor Hall to a contract extension: “It comes down to success and fitting in. I think the proof will be in the results”

Conor Ryan: Sweeney said that Jake DeBrusk will move to the right side after the Taylor Hall acquisition.

Oleksiak put of the Stars core

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill on holding on to pending free agent Jamie Oleksiak: “Jamie’s a big part of our core… Unless somebody made me an offer I could not say no to, he was not on the table.”

Senators wanted bigger roles for their youngsters

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that he was wanting to move out some of the veterans at the deadline to give some youngsters a bigger role on the team.