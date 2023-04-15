NHL Trade Deadline Impacts From The West

With the NHL Playoffs a mere 48 hours away or so, it felt like a great time to go into look at those who made an impact. That is correct. A few players shifted their teams into even better versions of themselves.

Sadly, that means some players like Jakub Vrana could not be included here. However, he made an impression with St. Louis. The forward tallied ten goals in 20 games. Now, the once two-time 20-goal scorer could make it three next season.

Anyway, it is time to reveal some of our bests.

Impactful Western Conference Trade Deadline Moves

Mattias Ekholm – D – Edmonton Oilers

This is the one that did not seem to be a big deal. However, it was. Nashville utilized a player like Mattias Ekholm far too poorly. It reads like how Hampus Lindholm was deployed in Anaheim but arguably worse.

Anyway, it is not about the offensive production with Ekholm. This became more how he helped other Edmonton defenders slot into more ideal roles. He did have 14 points (four goals) in 21 contests with a +28. Also, the Oilers went 14-0-1 over their final 15 games.

Ekholm played a vital role in making Edmonton a much more dangerous team. The Oilers allowed 56 goals over their final 21 games of the regular season and an impressive six in the last seven contests. A good deal of that stingy play has to do with Ekholm. Edmonton can win defensive struggles a little easier now.

Marcus Johansson – C/W – Minnesota Wild

While one Bill Guerin trade flopped, the NHL Trade Deadline impacts from Marcus Johansson come in red hot. Now, the biggest priority for Minnesota is keeping the Swedish forward healthy. His injury history is well documented but so is his production. Johansson tallied six goals and 12 assists in 20 games for Minnesota.

He commits few penalties, shoots more, and turns the puck over less. Arguably, his two-way game was a perfect fit for what Minnesota needed as the postseason approached.

With the injuries to Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek, it will be interesting how Gustav Nyquist (another move) fares in the playoffs.

Nino Niederreiter – Wing – Winnipeg Jets

Again, Kevin Cheveldayoff struck while the iron was hot and made a slick move acquiring Nino Niederreiter. It was not a glamorous move but an effective one. NHL Trade Deadline impacts have been good from the winger. He had six goals and 13 points in 22 games for Winnipeg after being acquired from Nashville.

An almost complementary move was trading for Vladislav Namestnikov from San Jose before the deadline. The pairing has made quite the impression with Winnipeg. It can be argued the Jets’ depth helped them hold off Calgary and Nashville for the final playoff spot. It is ironic that Niederreiter came from Nashville.

Honorable Mention Move Of The Deadline

Sammy Blais – Left Wing – St. Louis Blues

Now, this may spark some debate. However, the Blues might have found their top-six forward to help bridge along their younger forwards. Maybe, trading Blais to New York helped the left-winger more than anyone can ever realize.

No one can deny the results. Blais had nine goals and 20 points in 31 games for St. Louis while playing middle-six minutes. He was not getting those in New York and health was an issue. Blais still needs to shoot the puck more, but the Blues and him are a match.

If Blais stays healthy, next season could be that breakout year many have waited for. With a younger lineup, the potential is there. It may also get St. Louis back into the playoff hunt quicker than anyone expects.

——————————————————————————–

There is little doubt the Eastern Conference had more monumental trades, but the NHL Trade Deadline impacts from the West carried their own ripple effect.