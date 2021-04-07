NHL Trade: Devils Trade Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac to the Islanders
The New York Islanders have acquired Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the New Jersey Devils for 2021 1st round pick, A.J. Greer, Mason Jobst and a conditional 2022 4th round pick.
The Devils are retaining 50 percent of Palmieri and Zajac’s salaries.

Pierre LeBrun: Condition: “Isles make SCF- 4th becomes 3rd in 2022 or 2023; New York has the option to decide on which of the 3rd round picks they transfer.”

Thoughts from the media

Corey Masisak: “A.J. Greer (24) and Mason Jobst (26) are both older players with Bridgeport in the AHL. Greer hasn’t played in the NHL since 2018-19, and Jobst has not played in the NHL. The two picks are obviously the main assets in this deal for the Devils.”

Pierre LeBrun: “First big deal of deadline week. Palmieri to the Isles always made sense. Lamoriello obviously knows Zajac well. Isles loading up.”

Renaud Lavoie: “Travis Zajac didn’t want to lift his no-move clause to go to the @NYIslanders last year. Fact that he’s UFA at the end of this season is obviously one of the reason he agreed to a trade.”

Anthony Petrielli: “Isles are tied for 6th in points percentage, have a +28 goal differential and are 3rd in xGF% at 5v5. They should be going for it, Kyle Palmieri is really good and it’s always nice to add C depth. It’s basically a 1st as the rest are spare parts. Not a horrible price to pay.”

 

 