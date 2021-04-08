NHL Trade: Florida Panthers Gain Cap Space From Trade With The Chicago Blackhawks

The Florida Panthers have traded Brett Connolly, Riley Stillman, Henrik Borgstrom and a seventh-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for Lucas Carlsson and Lucas Wallmark.

Pierre LeBrun: Connolly has two years left on his contract at a $3.5 million cap hit. The Panthers are freeing up some cap space. The Blackhawks are using their cap space to acquire two young players.

Cap Friendly: The Panthers now have $4.1 million in salary cap space and $18 million in trade deadline space.

The 28-year old winger Connolly was drafted 6th overall in the 1st round of the 2010 draft by the Lightning. He carries a $3.5 million cap hit.

The 23-year old defenseman Stillman was drafted 114th overall in the 4th round of the 2016 draft by the Panthers. He carries a $773,333 cap hit.

The 23-year old center Borgstrom was drafted 23rd overall in the 1st round of the 2016 draft by the Panthers.

The 23-year old defenseman Carlsson was drafted 110th overall in the 4th round of the 2016 draft by the Blackhawks. He carries a $792,500 cap hit.

The 25-yera old center Wallmark was drafted 97th overall in the 4th round of the 2014 draft by the Hurricanes. He carries a $950,000 cap hit.

