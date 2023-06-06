NHL Trade: Flyers Trade Ivan Provorov to Columbus, Shopping Carter Hart

The Columbus Blue Jackets were in need of a defenceman. Columbus got their man in Ivan Provorov of the Philadelphia Flyers.

The #CBJ are aggressively shopping for a defenceman. I wouldn’t be shocked if they make a big splash by the NHL Draft — or sooner. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 6, 2023

As part of a three-team trade the Blue Jackets get Provorov from the Flyers with the Los Angeles Kings sending defenceman Sean Walker and goaltender Cal Petersen along with prospect Helge Grans to the Flyers. The Kings will retain 30 percent of Provorov’s salary.

Some more details: Provorov to CBJ

Walker, Petersen to Philly

Kings will retain 30% of Provorov deal — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 6, 2023

Also as part of the deal, the Columbus Blue Jackets are sending a first-round pick they acquired from the Kings to Philadelphia.

CBJ sends LA’s 1st round pick to Philly in this deal, which they previously acquired mid-season. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 6, 2023

Also, the Flyers are getting a second-round pick from the Kings as well. As more pieces trickle in.

1st and a 2nd from Columbus and LA coming in as well for another part in Provorov deal.#fueledbyphilly — Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) June 6, 2023

Going back to the NHL Trade Deadline, Provorov’s name has been out there in trade circles as documented on NHLRumors.com. So it was just a matter of time before new general manager Daniel Briere pulled the trigger.

The 7th overall pick from the 2015 NHL Draft has recorded 217 points (65 goals and 152 assists) in 532 games with the Flyers. This past season in 82 games with the Flyers he recorded 27 points (six goals and 21 assists). This is the second lowest since entering the league.

But the points are not why the Blue Jackets are acquiring. Yes, Provorov has 47 power-play points, but he is a minutes eater. Not to mention he can play the left side and is a puck-moving defenseman. While his defensive zone effectiveness has varied he does a lot of stuff well in his own zone despite what the numbers say.

Ivan Provorov, traded to CBJ, is a minute-munching left-handed defenceman who can move the puck a bit. He also does a lot of stuff in the defensive zone, although the actual results of that stuff are pretty mixed. #CBJ #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/Un9lmovpaS — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 6, 2023

Ivan Provorov still has two years left $6.75 million which will expire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Ivan Provorov has two years remaining on his $6.75M x 6 year contract The 2015 7th overall pick had 27 pts in 82 GP last season, he will be a UFA at the end of 2024-25https://t.co/iVon26jsIs — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 6, 2023

Provorov likely slots into the Gavrikov spot. I said on Union Junction not a matter of if they make moves, it's how many and how big. #CBJ — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) June 6, 2023

As previously mentioned the Flyers acquired Sean Walker and Cal Petersen from the Los Angeles Kings. Petersen was put in the minors by the Kings with the emergence of Phoenix Copley. A similar situation could happen in Philadelphia depending on their next move.

Cal Petersen #LAKings has 2 years remaining at $5M Cap Hit. If he's buried in minors, his cap hit is $3.85M. Provorov #Flyers has 2 years remaining at $6.75M Cap Hit.https://t.co/uw9MMhSm84 — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) June 6, 2023

Anthony Di Marco: Don’t think the Flyers are done. Cal Petersen being brought in makes me think that another domino could fall.

That domino appears to be Carter Hart

Hearing that the #Flyers are working on a deal involving Carter Hart.#fueledbyphilly — Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) June 6, 2023

Walker adds depth to the Flyer defense as he can transition the puck out of the zone and creates chances for himself.

Sean Walker, acquired by PHI, is a depth offensive defenceman with some upside when it comes to transition play and creating chances for himself. Could be useful. #Flyers pic.twitter.com/YwxfzDgZpg — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 6, 2023

The good thing for Philly is Walker is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Sean Walker is on the final year of a $2.65M x 4 year contract. He had 13 pts in 70 GP last seasonhttps://t.co/3lDpJCTOHy — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 6, 2023

From a Kings perspective, Los Angeles has been looking to open up cap space to re-sign Vladislav Gavrikov, whom they traded for at the trade deadline.

This could also lead to a Gavrikov extension with the Kings — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 6, 2023

Dennis Bernstein of the Fourth Period: “With just under $7.6 million in salary cap space to play with, Kings GM Rob Blake is hoping to move out some money and plug other holes in the roster.

Defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov is one of the players atop Blake’s priority list, but discussions between the two sides have remained minimal, to this point, as L.A. weighs its options.”

Bernstein mentions Petersen and Walker as potential names that could be on the move and both moved as part of this deal as the Kings could also try to re-sign Joonas Koripisalo.