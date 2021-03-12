NHL Trade: Maple Leafs Send Lehtonen to the Blue Jackets for Vehvilainen

The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded defenseman Mikko Lehtonen to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Veini Vehvilainen.

The 27-year old Lehtonen signed a free agent with the Maple Leafs. He carries a $925,000 salary cap hit.

The 24-year old Vehvilainen was drafted 173rd overall in the sixth round of the 2018 draft by the Blue Jackets. He carries a $925,000 cap hit.

Aaron Portzline: After Lehtonen gets work visa and clears COVID protocol, he’ll join the Blue Jackets taxi squad.

Thoughts from the media

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe yesterday on Lehtonen: “For the last little while we just haven’t seen a reason to make a change on defence … We’ve reached a different phase of the season here”

Chris Johnston: “Columbus was among the NHL teams that pursued Mikko Lehtonen when he was a free agent last year. This will be a welcome opportunity after things didn’t go as well as he’d hoped in Toronto.”

Michael Augello: “Lehtonen was a victim of the short training camp w/no exhibition games. It did not allow Keefe to get a good look & comfort level with him. He has NHL level ability to at least be a bottom pairing D, but the #Leafs are likely looking for a more experienced depth option.”

Michael Augello: “#Leafs give Lehtonen opportunity and add depth in goal, which must mean a defensive add is coming.”

Anthony Petrielli: “Lehtonen wasn’t going to get a real shot in Toronto unless injury struck but I generally think he looked like he can play in the league. Can definitely run a PP, if nothing else. Can’t help but feel the Leafs are looking to take some fliers on goalies for obvious reasons though.”

Asked Sheldon Keefe yesterday what it would take for Mikko Lehtonen to get back in the Maple Leafs lineup. Here’s his answer… pic.twitter.com/2MEQQVw40i — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) March 12, 2021

Not surprising to see the Leafs trade Lehtonen, Keefe clearly didn’t like him. pic.twitter.com/8M0LxvHPGQ — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) March 12, 2021

