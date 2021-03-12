NHL Trade: Maple Leafs Send Lehtonen to the Blue Jackets for Vehvilainen
The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded defenseman Mikko Lehtonen to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Veini Vehvilainen.
The 27-year old Lehtonen signed a free agent with the Maple Leafs. He carries a $925,000 salary cap hit.

The 24-year old Vehvilainen was drafted 173rd overall in the sixth round of the 2018 draft by the Blue Jackets. He carries a $925,000 cap hit.

Aaron Portzline: After Lehtonen gets work visa and clears COVID protocol, he’ll join the Blue Jackets taxi squad.

Thoughts from the media

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe yesterday on Lehtonen: “For the last little while we just haven’t seen a reason to make a change on defence … We’ve reached a different phase of the season here”

Chris Johnston: “Columbus was among the NHL teams that pursued Mikko Lehtonen when he was a free agent last year. This will be a welcome opportunity after things didn’t go as well as he’d hoped in Toronto.”

Michael Augello: “Lehtonen was a victim of the short training camp w/no exhibition games. It did not allow Keefe to get a good look & comfort level with him. He has NHL level ability to at least be a bottom pairing D, but the #Leafs are likely looking for a more experienced depth option.”

Michael Augello: “#Leafs give Lehtonen opportunity and add depth in goal, which must mean a defensive add is coming.”

Anthony Petrielli: “Lehtonen wasn’t going to get a real shot in Toronto unless injury struck but I generally think he looked like he can play in the league. Can definitely run a PP, if nothing else. Can’t help but feel the Leafs are looking to take some fliers on goalies for obvious reasons though.”

