NHL Trade: Maple Leafs Trade Andreas Johnsson To The New Jersey Devils

The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Andreas Johnsson to the New Jersey Devils for forward Joey Anderson.

The 25-year old Johnsson was drafted 202nd overall in the seventh round of the 2013 draft by the Maple Leafs. He carries a $3.4 million cap hit for the next three seasons.

The 22-year old Anderson was drafted 73rd overall in the third round of the 2016 draft. He’s an RFA.

Cap Friendly: “Joey Anderson is currently not under contract, he is a 10.2c (similar to RFA but cannot opt for arbitration or sign an offer sheet)”

Chris Johnston: “The #leafs didn’t retain any of Andreas Johnsson’s salary in the trade with New Jersey. Clears a $3.4M cap commitment — which was needed after the Brodie/Simmonds signings.”

David Alter: “Leafs shed a $3.4 mil cap hit that was heavily front loaded. Toronto paid a $1 million signing bonus to Johnsson this summer. Leaving only $3.1 million in actual cash remaining over 3 seasons.”

Michael Augello: “#Leafs clear $3.4 million in cap space, creating room to re-sign Dermott and Mikheyev.”

Andreas Johnsson

Joey Anderson