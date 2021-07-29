NHL Trade: The Arizona Coyotes Trade Darcy Kuemper to the Colorado Avalanche

The Arizona Coyotes have traded goaltender Darcy Kuemper to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2022 first-round pick, defenseman Connor Timmins and a condition 2024 3rd round pick.

Pierre LeBrun: The condition is that if the Avalanche will the Stanley Cup and Kuemper plays in at least 50 percent of the games, the Coyotes get the third. No Cup, no pick.

The 31-year old Kuemper was drafted 161st overall in the 6th round of the 2009 draft.

The 22-year old Timmons was drafted 32nd overall in the 2nd round of the 2017 draft.

Craig Morgan: Kuemper on his time in Arizona: “As excited as I am for the opportunity, I’m really sad to be leaving. This is a place that gave me an opportunity to take my career to a different level & be the guy & play a ton of games. It became a home. We loved living here; had amazing coaches/teammates.”

Thoughts from the media

Cap Friendly: The Coyotes now have seven picks in the first two rounds of the 2022 draft, 11 in total.

2022 1st RD Picks: ARI COL

2022 2nd RD Picks: ARI NYI PHI SJS VAN

Pierre LeBrun: “A rather obvious move for Colorado finally happens, really no choice after the way things unfolded on this day. But I like Kuemper, he’s going to be good in Denver. The trade is pending a trade call. Coyotes also getting a conditional pick as part of the deal.”

Adrian Dater: “More I think about it, the more I think this deal is a potential home run for Joe Sakic. He got a No. 1 goalie for his team’s 6/7th D-man and a pick that is likely 20 choices deep by the time Arizona gets up to the stage to proudly select him”

Frozen Tools: On Connor Timmins: “There is some upside here and there is room for him to play right away. He’s just 22 though so it might take a few years for him to be a fantasy breakout…”

Cam Robinson: “I won’t give AZ credit for much, but they’re definitely loading up on picks and tanking for the right draft classes. ‘22 and ‘23 are looking absolutely jacked at the top.”

Darcy Kuemper, acquired by COL, isn’t coming off his best season but he still looks reliable enough. Doesn’t steal games too often but he rarely costs his team. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/1EHOwgmIXd — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 28, 2021