NHL Trade: The Blackhawks Trade Alex DeBrincat to the Senators

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded forward Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators for a 2022 first-round pick (No. 7), a 2022 second-round pick (No. 39) and a 2023 third-round pick.

Mark Lazerus: Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on the trade: “It was an incredibly difficult decision to trade a player of Alex’s caliber. We feel as if this move sets the Blackhawks up for future success by giving us additional flexibility and future talent.”

Thoughts from the media

Ben Pope: “This is not a good return at all for DeBrincat. I understand the Hawks have completely committed to a full rebuild, and committing to a plan is a good thing, but this just isn’t equal to DeBrincat’s value.”

Anthony Petrielli: “Really like DeBrincat but I imagine the $9 million qualifying offer scared off more than a few teams. Fair for Ottawa to take a swing on him though given his age, production, where they are in their development and the price.”

Mike Harrington: “The #Blackhawks are just a complete embarrassment on every level.”

Josh Yohe: “Be happy you don’t root for the Blackhawks.”